'Train Studio': Wholesome Video Of Men Singing, Vibing To Music In Mumbai Local Is Viral

Moved by this impromptu rendition of his track, Sonu Nigam responded to the clip

A group of people travelling in a Mumbai local train made their mundane journey memorable with an impromptu performance of Sonu Nigam's hit 1997 song 'Yeh Dil Deewana'. A video of their jamming session went viral and prompted a response from the singer himself.

The video begins with a traveller in a blue shirt singing a melodious track inside a crowded Mumbai local train. Soon, other passengers join in. As the camera pans right, an elderly man can be seen beating the wall of the train, seemingly playing it like a tabla. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Art finds its place everywhere."

The video quickly went viral, eliciting numerous reactions from users. Moved by this impromptu rendition of his track, Sonu Nigam responded to the clip. The singer expressed his joy in the comments section, writing, "How beautiful. Give me such happiness. God bless everyone."

Watch the viral video here:

Posted 3 days ago, the video has gathered more than 9 million views on Instagram and a range of happy comments.

Actor-singer Sushant Divgikr also commented on the video, " Lovely to see them having so much fun and as a result entertaining fellow passengers. Bless them abundantly and May their vibe attract more and more people to be authentic and free to express themselves through art."

"This is how fast men become friends," another user wrote on Instagram.

"too wholesome for the internet," the third user wrote.

"People with responsibilities do not go to clubs to enjoy, they find ways to enjoy, and this is perfect," the fourth user commented.

"These unfortunate working men don't get time for lounges, hookahs & f&b for entertainment. So they enjoy while commuting to work," the fifth user wrote on Instagram.



