Oxford Dictionary's Word Of The Year Has Everyone Making The Same Joke

Britney Spears saw it coming in 2003!

Offbeat | | Updated: November 20, 2018 15:41 IST
'Toxic' has been declared the Word of the Year for 2018

Last week, in its annual tradition, Oxford Dictionary declared the 'Word of the Year' for 2018. This year, the word that encapsulated the "ethos, mood, or preoccupations" of the year was 'toxic', which means poisonous.

"From 'toxic air' to 'toxic politics', the sheer scope of its application in 2018 made 'toxic' the stand-out choice for our Word of the Year," wrote Oxford Dictionary. However, the choice of 'toxic' as word of the year had many people thinking the same thought: Britney Spears saw it coming in 2003!

The announcement of toxic being the word of the year had many people cracking Britney Spears jokes. Toxic, after all, was the name of the pop star's super hit 2003 song. Here is how people reacted to the announcement:

The sentiments are clear: Britney was way ahead of the curve!

Here are some other reactions to toxic as word of the year. Most people seemed to agree that it did adequately sum up 2018 as a year:

"The adjective toxic is defined as 'poisonous' and first appeared in English in the mid-seventeenth century from the medieval Latin toxicus, meaning 'poisoned' or 'imbued with poison'," explained Oxford Dictionary in a post.

"In 2018, toxic added many strings to its poisoned bow becoming an intoxicating descriptor for the year's most talked about topics."

Other contenders for word of the year included gaslighting, incel, cakeism and orbiting.

 

