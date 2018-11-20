Oxford Dictionary's Word Of The Year Has Everyone Making The Same Joke

'Toxic' has been declared the Word of the Year for 2018

Last week, in its annual tradition, Oxford Dictionary declared the 'Word of the Year' for 2018. This year, the word that encapsulated the "ethos, mood, or preoccupations" of the year was 'toxic', which means poisonous.

"From 'toxic air' to 'toxic politics', the sheer scope of its application in 2018 made 'toxic' the stand-out choice for our Word of the Year," wrote Oxford Dictionary. However, the choice of 'toxic' as word of the year had many people thinking the same thought: Britney Spears saw it coming in 2003!

From 'toxic air' to 'toxic politics', the sheer scope of its application in 2018 made 'toxic' the stand-out choice for our Word of the Year. Find out more about the choice at our Word of the Year hub: https://t.co/J1gxJBroOH#OxfordWOTYpic.twitter.com/97othfjZnN - Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) November 15, 2018

The announcement of toxic being the word of the year had many people cracking Britney Spears jokes. Toxic, after all, was the name of the pop star's super hit 2003 song. Here is how people reacted to the announcement:

"Toxic" is the 2018 word of the year. Britney Spears popularized the word in 2003. https://t.co/tKeYUDAoLq - Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) November 17, 2018

oxford declared "toxic" to be the word of the year and that's why britney spears is way ahead of our time pic.twitter.com/CI4MVwWk0H - veggie terry (@planeterryum) November 18, 2018

Pretty sure this was word of the year 2003 as well ... at least for me #Britneyhttps://t.co/NqGypVzCdM - Julie Chesseret (@JulieMaevaC) November 17, 2018

Britney Spears toxic came out In 2003...why is it the word of the year now? - Toni Phillips (@toniphillipsTP) November 16, 2018

Oxford's word of the year for 2018 is "toxic."

Great. Now I've got Britney Spears stuck in my head. - A.J. Hilton (@AJHilton_News) November 16, 2018

The sentiments are clear: Britney was way ahead of the curve!

Here are some other reactions to toxic as word of the year. Most people seemed to agree that it did adequately sum up 2018 as a year:

Lol, Oxford dictionary's word of the year is "toxic" and if that doesn't sum up the world we live in today idk what does. - Meaghan (@IndyMeaghan) November 19, 2018

I need a detox. - Keith J Fernandez (@withazed) November 14, 2018

Seems appropriate tbh - the filthiest nihilist (@elliemaytweet) November 15, 2018

"The adjective toxic is defined as 'poisonous' and first appeared in English in the mid-seventeenth century from the medieval Latin toxicus, meaning 'poisoned' or 'imbued with poison'," explained Oxford Dictionary in a post.

"In 2018, toxic added many strings to its poisoned bow becoming an intoxicating descriptor for the year's most talked about topics."

Other contenders for word of the year included gaslighting, incel, cakeism and orbiting.