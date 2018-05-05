Flight Delayed By Seven Hours. A Raccoon Was To Blame

According to airline staff, the raccoon snuck into the hose of an air conditioning unit, reports CBS News. Tweets posted by passenger Damien Lee document the entire rather bizarre incident.
A raccoon has delayed my flight to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/AafLuKrRli- Damien (@damienlee) May 3, 2018
Airline staffers and animal control experts worked together to get the animal out, reports CTV News. Panels from the aircraft were also removed and lassos were kept ready in order to catch the raccoon.
More panels coming off. I respect the effort @AirCanada crew is putting into finding this raccoon. It'd be nice to get flight underway, but so far passenger lounge still finding this novel.- Damien (@damienlee) May 3, 2018
Strategizing: pic.twitter.com/V6hdP3rmow- Damien (@damienlee) May 3, 2018
Meanwhile, Air Canada tweeted the passenger back saying they were putting in their best efforts to get the animal out.
Hello Damien, we're sorry about the delay. Please be assured that our ground team is working hard to have you on your way. /Ali- Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 4, 2018
Eventually, the animal made it out and managed to escape unharmed, reports CBS News.
Mr Lee also tweeted an update confirming the news
Raccoon is out of the plane (and running across field now). Alive and well, due to folks like this: pic.twitter.com/MLfzCYd5Wf- Damien (@damienlee) May 4, 2018
The flight that was meant to leave at 2:50 pm eventually took off at 10 pm. Wonder what the raccoon's next adventure will be.
