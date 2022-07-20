'Too Good': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Old Dance Video Of Construction Worker

Picture shows the construction worker's performance with MJ's signature 'moonwalk'

Social media is a universe in itself and content once posted there keeps reappearing to delight the users. There are many talented people in the world - teachers, officers and construction workers - who like to shows the world what they are capable of. It also gives them a chance to break the monotony of their jobs.

A video of a construction worker showing his fabulous dance moves has again surfaced on social media. The man is seen busting out some Michael Jackson-like moves in front of his friends.

With a stick in his hand, the construction worker starts his performance with MJ's signature 'moonwalk' and then quickly converts his performance into a limbo dance-like position. Due to his amazing flexibility, the worker drops completely to the ground then props up quickly, creating an impression that he is drawing support from the stick.

This time, the video has been shared on Twitter by a user named Ajay Raturi and has amassed around 35,000 views in a few hours. The 57-second footage has amazed social media users in the past too and is believed to have been shot in Hubei, China.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is among those Twitter users who are blown away by the young man's performance. "Too good. Talent will always shine. You can't put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring," he tweeted.

Another user said, "Talent next level." Impressed by the dance moves, some users even posted fire emojis.

Last week, video of a middle-aged man grooving to a famous Prabhu Deva song took the internet by storm. It showed the man matching the famous choreographer and dancer's steps on a song from the 1993 film 'Gentleman'.

Wearing a shirt and a lungi, the man slayed the dance moves on the street. He even did the moonwalk perfectly while his two friends looked on with folded arms.