Toilet Surrounded By Beautiful Aquarium Takes Social Media By Storm

This toilet at Japan's Hipopo Papa Cafe in Japan is surrounded by an aquarium.

Instagrammers can't seem to get enough of this toilet. That's right - it's a toilet that has taken social media by storm, but for a good reason. Located at the Hipopo Papa Cafe in Akashi, Japan, this toilet is famous for being surrounded by a giant aquarium. Cafe customers can use the facilities while gazing at exotic fish - and a turtle.

According to the Daily Mail, the owner of the cafe reportedly spent over 2-lakh pounds to install the unusual feature.

However, if he did it to attract social media attention, his bet has certainly paid off. People can't stop posting pics of the stunning toilet online. Take a look:

According to Oddity Central, the toilet has been operation for over 12 years now, but still remains one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Akashi area. And although the aquarium toilet can only be used by women, cafe staff will also allow male customers to look at it if the place is not too crowded.

Meanwhile, this is not the only Insta-famous toilet in Japan. Motorcar Museum of Japan has such beautiful toilets, they are almost more famous than the museum cars!

