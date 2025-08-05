Shigeko Kagawa Becomes Japan's Oldest Person At Age 114. Her Secret To Longevity Is...

Shigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old retired physician, has become Japan's oldest living person, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced. According to ABC News, Ms Kagawa became the oldest living person in the Asian nation after the death of Miyoko Hiroyasu, who was also the same age before her demise. At the age of 109, Ms Kagawa also became one of the oldest Olympic torchbearers in the history of the games during the Tokyo 2021 torch relay, reported the outlet.

Shigeko Kagawa is an obstetrician and gynaecologist by profession. She graduated from medical school before World War II, served at a hospital in Osaka during the war and later ran her family's clinic as an obstetrician and gynaecologist. She retired at 86.

"After the war, she took over her family's clinic, and contributed to the local medical care as an obstetrician and gynecologist. She used to have a telephone by her bedside every night and would rush to her patients' homes when called, early in the morning or late at night. Even after retiring, sometimes a former patient would approach her on the street, thanking her for saving the lives of their loved ones," according to LongeviQuest.

Ms Kagawa, who serves as a symbol of Japan's extraordinary longevity, is not doing anything out of the ordinary to stay healthy, said her family when asked about the secret of her long life. She keeps a regular routine, going to bed and waking up at set times, and she eats small portions but always has three proper meals a day, the family said.

Previously, when she was asked about the secret of her longevity, Ms Kagawa said, "When I was a doctor, there were no cars like now, so I used to wear clogs and walk a lot when I went to see a doctor. Maybe that's why I'm strong and healthy."

"I just play every day. My energy is my greatest asset. I go where I want, eat what I want and do what I want. I'm free and independent," she told TOS News in 2023.

"At the age of 114, she reportedly continues to read the newspaper thoroughly every day using a magnifying glass, valuing intellectual stimulation," the organisation said.

Ms Kagawa's predecessor as Japan's oldest person led a similarly active life. According to The Independent, Ms Hiroyasu studied art in Tokyo, taught in Hiroshima Prefecture and raised three children. She died in a nursing home in Oita Prefecture, where she spent her days reading newspapers, sketching and playing card games. "I am grateful to be healthy," she said on her 113th birthday.