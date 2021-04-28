Watch: Toddler Joins Mom In Singing 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'. Smiles Guaranteed

A toddler sings 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' with her mother.

Is this the cutest version yet of Agar Tum Saath Ho? The Internet certainly seems to think so. A video that is winning hearts on social media shows a little girl singing the hit Arijit Singh-Alka Yagnik song from the 2015 movie Tamasha alongside her mother. The video was originally posted on Facebook last week by Anjana Madathil and has since gone viral with thousands of views, comments and reactions.

In the 49-second clip, Ms Madathil was seen strumming a ukulele and singing Agar Tum Saath Ho. Her daughter, sitting next to her on the couch, joins her in singing the song and steals the show with her expressions and hand movements.

"My first attempt with the ukulele! It took me six months with the little one around," Anjana Madathil wrote while sharing the video.

The clip garnered over 11,000 'likes' and more than 900 comments on Facebook.

"What a fabulous rockstar she is," wrote a Facebook user. "Please upload more videos of her!!" another requested.

The mother-daughter performance, first shared on Facebook, quickly went viral and made its way to Twitter as well, where it has been viewed more than 2.7 lakh times. Take a look at some of the reactions it has garnered:

This is so beautiful ❤️❤️हम सब साथ है.. we are there for each other.. आपण एकमेकांना आहोत. Prayers for all 🙏 https://t.co/f1FKCB6h76 — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) April 26, 2021

Wonderful 😊💓

Cuteness overloaded 💐 — Ram Venkataraman (@JumbuTweeple) April 26, 2021

Her little hands....❤❤ oh lord..I did so need to see that. — AD the lll (@medusaflower) April 26, 2021

For many, the video provided a much-needed dose of cheer and optimism in tough times

In the current times, when one is swamped by a deluge of despair and negativity, this is what is exactly required! https://t.co/Zs0r8x7m1m — Puneet Raina🇮🇳 (@drpuneetraina) April 28, 2021

Thats a cutest thing that i have come across in these difficult times... God bless... — SM Yousuff (@SMYousuff4) April 26, 2021

Last year, a video of a three-year-old joining her father onstage and singing Chhoti Si Aasha had gone viral online.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.