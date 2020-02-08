3-Year-Old Sings 'Chhoti Si Aasha' With Her Father, Wins Twitter Over

Veda Agrawal sang with her father onstage.

A video of a three-year-old joining her father onstage and stealing the limelight has gone viral online. Veda Agrawal toddled up to the stage as her father, Madhav Beena Agrawal, was singing 'Chhoti Si Aasha' from the film Roja. The three-year-old then demanded that she be allowed to sing the song alone, and wowed the audience with her rendition.

A video of the incident shows her father telling the audience that Veda wanted to sing alone and requesting the musicians to start over. The audience cheered the young girl on as she executed an adorable rendition of the song. After a while, her father joined her in singing 'Chhoti Si Aasha' too, turning the solo performance into a delightful duet.

Watch the video below:

The video was also shared on Twitter by Veda's mother, Megha Agarwal, where it has collected more than 15,000 'likes' and 1.7 lakh views.

"My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her," wrote Megha Agarwal while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

The three-year-old's rendition of 'Chhoti Si Aasha' won many over. Businessman Harsh Goenka was among those who praised her:

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2020

It is such a wonderful feeling to watch the duo perform!! God bless you all!! Stay happy, forever!! — Radhika Aravind (@radvind) February 5, 2020

Blessings... cuteness overloaded ❤️ — Rajeshwari Singh (@rajeshwari248) February 6, 2020

