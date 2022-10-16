Andhra Ministers' Cars Attacked By Actor Pawan Kalyan's Supporters

In a massive show of strength, thousands gathered in Visakhapatnam yesterday

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) leader R K Roja's car was attacked yesterday outside Vishakhapatnam airport, reportedly by the supporters of actor and politician Pawan Kalyan.

Vehicles of other leaders - Jogi Ramesh and TTD chairperson Y V Subba Reddy - were also reportedly attacked.

Ms Roja, who is the Industrial Development Corporation Chairperson, was returning in Vizag to attend a rally in support of the three-capital plan proposed by Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ms Roja's driver suffered a head injury in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police have said they will scan airport CCTV footage to find out who carried out the attack

Jana Sena activists and supporters of Pawan Kalyan had gathered at the airport to welcome their leader. They were reportedly angry over verbal attacks by state ministers and YSRCP leaders on Mr Kalyan.

In a massive show of strength, thousands gathered in Visakhapatnam yesterday in support of making Vizag the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. Despite heavy rains, rally organisers Uttarandhra Joint Action Committee (JAC) managed to get massive crowds, backed by the ruling establishment.

After YS Jaganmohan Reddy came to power in 2019, he proposed decentralisation and a three-capital plan, with Visakhapatnam as the administrative and executive capital, with the Secretariat and seat of power in the coastal city.

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's first Chief Minister after the erstwhile state was bifurcated, had proposed to build a new capital at Amaravati (in between Vijayawada and Guntur), for the state carved out after Telangana became a separate entity.

Leaders of Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party yesterday held a meeting over the recent developments and accused the ruling party of fomenting hatred in the name of developing three capitals in the state