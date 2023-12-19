'Tinselling': All About The New Christmas Dating Trend Taking Over Internet

'Tinselling' draws inspiration Tinsel, which is used to decorate a Christmas tree.

From 'Masterdating' to 'fizzling', there have been several dating terms that have surfaced on social media this year. Now, with Christmas just around the corner, another dating phrase that has been added to our love vocabulary is 'Tinselling'. According to the New York Post, Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder and CEO of Wingman, coined the term to describe the way couples often try to bury their true feelings during the festive season. She explained that the name 'Tinselling' draws inspiration from the shiny, cheerful veneer of tinsel, which is used to decorate Christmas trees, but more especially to cover up any gaps, or rough patches of the tree - just how couples who conceal their problems at this time of the year.

"The name draws inspiration from the shiny, cheerful veneer of tinsel, which is used to decorate during the festive season, covering what is beneath," Ms Wilson explained, as per the outlet. "They [couples] choose to maintain a facade of harmony and togetherness. All while overlooking unresolved problems in the relationship," she added.

Ms Wilson described this as a "deliberate decision" for couples to put off their woes until the festivities are over in the New Year, with January being the time partners "need to sit down and chat about their relationship," with the possibility of a breakup certainly on the cards as they seek a fresh start.

The dating expert also warned people about the dangers of "tinselling" can do to your relationship. "Warning signs of being in a tinselling relationship is noticing their partner being overly full of the Christmas spirit, presents and joy galore.... but if you want to talk about anything serious they will always say let's talk after Christmas or push it off," Ms Wilson told The Post.

Separately, speaking to the outlet, Nicole Sodoma, a Marriage-Loving Divorce Attorney, agreed that avoidance doesn't bring a resolution in relationships. She said that this trend has become so common that the month of January has become known as "divorce month".

Meanwhile, 'tinselling' is not the only dating trend that made news this year. 'Penny method' has been described as the most toxic trend of this year, while 'Ground hogging' is the number one dating trend to avoid.

'Penny method' is all about weaning someone off the effort that was once used to win them over at the start of a relationship, internationally and methodically, until they're happy with the bare minimum. 'Ground hogging', on the other hand, is the idea of dating or seeking the same type of person over and over again while expecting different results.