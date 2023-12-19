'Masterdating' To 'Fizzling', Here Are Top 5 Dating Trends That Made News This Year

From fizzling to masterdating, dating trends that made news in 2023. (Representative pic)

Dating trends are always changing. It started with mutual friends fixing dates for their friends. However, with the emergence of social media, dating apps and other mediums, it became easier to connect with more people. Online dating became the norm of new-age dating and catchy dating terms and phrases, like fizzling and masterdating, took the internet by storm. Gen Z is currently ruling the dating scenario and the real dating scene has taken a turn. Now, as 2023 is about to end, here's a look back at different dating trends that were the highlight of this year:

Fizzling

'Fizzling' is a tactic employed to gradually disengage from a relationship without having to confront the discomfort of a direct breakup. Instead, one person subtly reduces their attention and affection over time, leaving the other person to decipher the dwindling connection until the relationship ultimately fizzles out.

Fizzling can leave one partner feeling confused, rejected, and emotionally stranded. Unlike a formal breakup, which provides closure and an opportunity to process the end of the relationship, fizzling leaves the other person in a state of limbo, wondering if they did something wrong or if the other person is simply too busy or uninterested.

Masterdating

'Masterdating' is the practice of lavishing oneself with choice gifts, treats and outings in an effort to establish a healthy sense of self-sufficiency before entering a serious relationship with someone else. According to dating expert Melissa Stone, "It is a term used to refer to the practice of spending quality time alone, engaging in self-care and enjoying one's own company".

"It might involve intentionally taking yourself out on dates, doing activities you enjoy, exploring new places, or simply dedicating time to self-reflection and personal growth," she told UK's Glamour magazine.

Being Zombied

Being 'Zombied' is like being 'ghosted', but with a twist. After months of radio silence, the person you thought was gone for good suddenly reappears. It is pretty much like a person coming back from the dead, like a zombie.

Dating expert Samantha Jayne told news.com.au that the trend has been around just as long as relationships, adding that players love to adopt this behaviour. "It can be extremely damaging and confusing. Impacts self-confidence and leaves someone feeling anxious about abandonment then when that person reappears can give a sense of hope and a painful reminder of the random departure," she explained.

Penny Method

'Penny method' is all about weaning someone off the effort that was once used to win them over at the start of a relationship, internationally and methodically, until they're happy with the bare minimum. The idea is basically to remove effort in such a way that your partner doesn't notice you pulling away from making an effort and feels happy with the bare minimum they get.

Ground hogging

'Ground hogging' is the idea of dating or seeking the same type of person over and over again while expecting different results. In simpler words, people often pick out an 'ideal type' and date them but end up feeling hurt or unhappy. But instead of breaking this cycle, they keep on dating the same type of people by looking for similar profiles on dating apps or through their circles.