'Fizzling': A New Dating Trend That Is Meaner Than Ghosting

The end of a relationship is never pleasant, regardless of who initiates it. While breakups offer closure and a chance to move on, a term known as "fizzling" in the dating world deprives individuals of this clarity.

Well, "Fizzling" is a tactic employed to gradually disengage from a relationship without having to confront the discomfort of a direct breakup. Instead, one person subtly reduces their attention and affection over time, leaving the other person to decipher the dwindling connection until the relationship ultimately fizzles out. This method isn't entirely new, previously known as a slow fade. However, the prevalence of dating apps has normalized fizzling, providing a convenient escape route for daters who no longer wish to pursue a connection without facing immediate repercussions.

Fizzling can leave one partner feeling confused, rejected, and emotionally stranded. Unlike a formal breakup, which provides closure and an opportunity to process the end of the relationship, fizzling leaves the other person in a state of limbo, wondering if they did something wrong or if the other person is simply too busy or uninterested. This lack of clarity can fester into anxiety, self-doubt, and a prolonged period of emotional turmoil, Pop Sugar reported.

The longer the fizzling process goes on, the more painful it becomes for the partner. They may invest more time, energy, and emotions into the relationship, only to be left with a sense of betrayal and confusion when the other person finally fades out completely.

Experts agree that fizzling can be far more damaging than a formal breakup.

A report from the dating app Hinge defines Fizzling as "one of the latest issues people face with post-date communication. When daters don't want to tell someone they're no longer interested, they become slower and shorter in their responses before stopping altogether."

Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere told Fox 5 that Fizzling is "a very slow death," based on the fact that the person is slowly withdrawing from the other person.

"Most people are doing it because they are scared, and they don't want to hurt the other person," love and relationship coach Kavita J. Patel explained to the media outlet.



