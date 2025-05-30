Tinder's New Height Preference Filter Sparks Debate: "It's Over For Short Men"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tinder is testing a new feature allowing users to set height preferences. The feature is available to Tinder Gold and Premium subscribers globally. Height preferences will inform recommendations, not block or exclude profiles.

In a move that is set to divide the users, Tinder is testing a new feature where users can set a 'height preference' to sort the matches. The dating platform has globally rolled out the test feature, with Tinder Gold and Premium subscribers having access to the feature, according to a report in TechCrunch.

As per the company, the setting will indicate a preference, rather than functioning as a 'hard filter', which means it won't actually block or exclude profiles but instead inform recommendations.

“We're always listening to what matters most to our Tinder users and testing the paid height preference is a great example of how we're building with urgency, clarity, and focus,” Phil Price Fry, VP Comms at Tinder, told the outlet.

Mr Fry said it wasn't guaranteed that the test filter would become a permanent feature of the dating app, but added that it was important for the company to experiment.

“This is part of a broader effort to help people connect more intentionally on Tinder. Our new product principles guide every decision, and this one speaks directly to a few: prioritising user outcomes, moving fast, and learning quickly. Not every test becomes a permanent feature, but every test helps us learn how we can deliver smarter, more relevant experiences and push the category forward.”

Social media reacts

Traditionally, most dating apps have filters such as age, kids, and type of relationship (short or long-term), but it is the first time height is being used to make or break a potential match. The announcement of the test feature was met with concern from users, especially men.

"Tinder is adding a height filter so that women can filter out short men. It never began for short men," said one user, while another added: "Add a weight preference to balance it out."

A third commented: "Deleting Tinder was one of the best things I ever did."

There is already a bias on dating platforms towards the taller men, who have become the most sought-after demographic for female users. A number of profiles explicitly mention they are only looking for matches who are at least six feet tall, even though they might be more flexible about this requirement in real life. The new filter is expected to further fuel this bias.