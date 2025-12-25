'Times Are Tough': Santa, Mrs Claus Caught Speeding In Ohio With A Concealed Weapon, Video Viral

While millions of children awaited their Christmas gift deliveries, Santa Claus found himself in a bit of trouble in Ohio, USA. Deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reportedly pulled over Santa and his wife, Mrs Claus, after catching the couple speeding through the area.

According to the bodycam footage shared by the sheriff's department on Facebook, a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was unable to contain his laughter upon reaching the vehicle and spotting the dressed couple in the front seats.

“Santa!” the deputy said while shining the flashlight on the driver. A panicked Santa quickly informed the officer that he had a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon).

“Santa has a CCW? Times are rough," the deputy joked as the Santa replied: "You gotta protect yourself."

"And the North Pole isn't what it used to be!” Mrs Claus later added.

After being asked to furnish the driver's license, the Santa opted to step out of the vehicle whilst struggling to find the document. At this point, the deputy once again joked that he might lose his presents for pulling over the Santa Claus himself.

In the end, the deputy advised Santa to slow down, clicked a selfie with him and allowed the couple to go away without any penalty. The trio wished each other a “Merry Christmas” before going their separate ways.

“Ho ho *hold on!* Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted flying a little too fast through Fulton County. No coal was issued—just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down. Christmas is still on schedule! Stay safe and happy holidays!” the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Watch: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte Delight Fans With Special Piano Duet On Christmas

'Let that Man Go'

As the video went viral, social media users had a field day, who implored the deputy to let go of Santa Claus quickly so that he could deliver the presents.

"Let that man go! He's got a global shift to run and 8 reindeer on standby. Clock's ticking, and the deers don't have commercial driving licenses," joked one user while another added: "Sounds a bit like he was hitting the eggnog before getting in the sleigh."

A third commented: "Santa is carrying a concealed weapon. Love it. Only in the USA!"