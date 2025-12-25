Watch: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte Delight Fans With Special Piano Duet On Christmas

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, surprised her fans this Christmas by teaming up with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, for a special piano performance. At her annual "Together at Christmas" carol service, Princess Kate sat alongside her 10-year-old daughter and played a soulful rendition of Erland Cooper's Holm Sound at Windsor Castle.

The annual holiday event, which Princess Kate has been hosting since 2021, was held at London's Westminster Abbey on December 5 and broadcast on Christmas Eve in the UK.

"Love and connection through music. A special duet playing Holm Sound by @erlandcooper to open this year's 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service," the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the video.

The clip also featured a voiceover from the princess, who described the true spirit of Christmas as performing simple acts of love.

"At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones," said the Princess.

"A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence, these simple acts of care might seem small. But they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong," she continues.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | 'Shocked To See': NRI Returns After 8 Years, Praises India's Rapid Growth

'It's So Beautiful'

As the video went viral, social media users reacted in amazement and lauded the mother-daughter duo for giving the sweet performance.

"Such a beautiful mother-daughter moment. The love and trust they have for each other is so evident," said one user, while another added: "So precious! So lovely to see Charlotte enjoying the gift of music with her mum."

A third commented: "I was expecting the mom and daughter duo to be playing. It's so beautiful! Merry Christmas to their Royal Highnesses, the beautiful Welsh family."

A fourth said: "Prince William must have been bursting with pride, listening and watching his girls play so beautifully."

In November 2023, Princess Kate revealed that her daughter was following her footsteps and taking piano lessons whilst attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.