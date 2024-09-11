'Time Travel': Old Picture Goes Viral, Users Claim Boy Is Holding An 'iPad' In 1941

The photo was shared on Reddit's timetravelerscaught community

A seemingly ordinary photograph taken in 1941 has ignited a lively online discussion, with some users suggesting it might contain evidence of time travel. The image, captured by Edwin Rosskam in Chicago's South Side, shows a group of well-dressed young people lining up to enter a cinema. However, it's a detail in the background that has caught the attention of netizens.

In the far right of the photo, a teenager appears to be holding a rectangular object that bears a striking resemblance to a modern-day tablet or iPad. This detail has led some to speculate that the young man may have been a time traveller, inadvertently carrying a device from the future into the past.

The photo was shared on Reddit's timetravelerscaught community, where one user pointed out, "iPad carrying moviegoer, all the way to the right."

Another user agreed, "If you zoom right in close, that is too big to be a "book" or "notepad" plus you can see what looks like the iconic Apple logo on the back of it."

However, others believe the young person is simply holding a notebook, with one commenter saying, "Looks like a book to me."

Another user provided some historical context, stating, "In the early days of film, ushers would scan the audience for pens and notepads to prevent bootleg recreations of the movie."

One commenter humorously questioned the scenario, writing, "If I could time travel, had an iPad, and was Black, why on earth would I go to the South Side of Chicago in 1941 to watch a matinee of The Aldrich Family?! Everyone knows the only true Henry Aldrich was played by Jimmy Lydon, not Jackie Cooper."

Another commenter admired the vintage charm of the photo, saying, "They're all dressed so nicely. Wearing your Sunday best to the movies must have been a fantastic treat."

Someone else agreed, adding, "Part of me wishes we still dressed up like that for the little things, but then I debate whether I'll even shower today." Another chimed in, "It's amazing how well-dressed they all are. The little men's hats are so adorable."

A user wrote, "It's most likely The Holy Bible. They have their Sunday best on, bless their wee souls. Yes, I definitely think that's what it is."