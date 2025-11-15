TikTok's "Flip The Camera" Challenge Sparks Online Bullying Concerns

A worrying new trend on TikTok is causing concern among parents and experts. Teenagers are being accused of turning other people's embarrassment into online content. What might seem like a funny moment online is leaving real damage in the real world, reported NYpost.

This trend is called the "Flip the Camera" challenge. It involves a group of teenagers dancing and handing a phone to someone who doesn't know what's happening. Moments later, one of the teens turns the camera around to record the person holding the phone's shocked reaction. The video is then posted online for laughs, publicly embarrassing the person.

Strangers often leave amusing comments, further compounding the embarrassment. Many on TikTok have criticized the trend, calling it a form of bullying. Viewers say the prank often targets quiet children, introverts, or those willing to help, turning a simple gesture into public embarrassment.

Jools Lebron, who created the viral "Very Demure" trend last year, criticised the "Flip the Camera" challenge in an emotional video.

Janet Grima, CEO of Bully Zero Australia, said it's heartbreaking to see this trend. She explained that the fun stems from making someone feel awkward or surprised, which can then turn into playful, cruel behaviour. She also said that the nature of online bullying is changing, and harmful actions are now called "trends" or "challenges."

Grima also explained that social media promotes content that generates a reaction. Videos that embarrass someone often go viral, making public embarrassment a normal form of entertainment.

Grima advised parents to take early action to prevent children from making lasting mistakes online. She stressed that consent is just as important online as in real life. Recording someone without their knowledge can actually hurt them, and it's important for children to understand the consequences of these actions.