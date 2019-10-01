TikTok User's Grammar Lesson Triggers Fierce Debate Online. Here's Why

Kelsie Satterfield shared a video explaining the need for an Oxford comma.

The rules of English grammar can be confusing. Perhaps that is why a grammar lesson, delivered by a TikTok user, has triggered a fierce debate online. Recently, TikTok user Kelsie Satterfield used the video-sharing platform to deliver a lesson on the proper usage of Oxford comma - the comma placed before the word 'and' in a sentence. The Missouri-resident explained how one comma can change the meaning of a sentence, using a simple one as an example: "I would like to thank my parents, Batman, and Superman."

According to Ozarks First, her video on the Oxford comma has been viewed over 25,000 times on TikTok. On Twitter, where it was reposted, the video has collected more than 3.5 million views.

This is actually my favorite TikTok pic.twitter.com/PWtVOSkO77 — Dave Jorgenson 🎃 (@davejorgenson) September 23, 2019

Kelsie's video has started a massive debate online.

Some people fully supported her and agreed on the need for Oxford commas.

I don't know how anyone can be against the Oxford comma, and if they are, they should watch this. — CascadiaCoug (@CascadiaCougXII) September 23, 2019

Proving once again, facts have no feelings. Embrace your oxford, comma. Thank you, Kelsey,. — VoiceoverPete 🔜 TwitchCon (@VoiceoverPete) September 24, 2019

She managed to convince some on the need for it

That was a solid, well presented argument. If I didn't already use the Oxford comma, I would start now — joel previte (@jprev) September 24, 2019

However, there were also those who disagreed, arguing that restructuring the sentence would eliminate the need for the Oxford comma

Except the proper AP Style listing for that grouping would be "Batman, Superman and her parents" (individuals always proceed groups), which isn't confusing at all. — Will O. (@whoiswillo) September 23, 2019

She's wrong. I don't care if you use the Oxford comma or not, but if you want to imply parentage you have to use a colon. “I want to thank my parents: Batman and Superman.” I appreciate her passion but her rationale is bunk. — Eric Spletzer (@espletz) September 24, 2019

16-year-old Kelsie told NBC News that she decided to make the video while editing a paper for her sister who had missed out on Oxford commas. "I decided to make a fun video on TikTok, and suddenly I received all this attention! It's a bit surreal, but an amazing experience," she said.

Let us know where you stand on the Oxford comma debate using the comments section.

