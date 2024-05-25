Ticketless Passengers Swarm AC 3 Tier On Brahmaputra Express, Video Goes Viral

The footage captured chaos in the 3AC coach of the Brahmaputra Express.

In recent months, social media has been flooded with videos showing a troubling trend: ticketless passengers occupying reserved coaches on Indian trains. This widespread issue is causing significant inconvenience and frustration for passengers who have paid for reservations.

One such video, shared by a passenger named Vijay Kumar on social media platform 'X', recently went viral. The video depicts a chaotic scene on the Brahmaputra Express at Patna Junction. The 3AC coach, meant for a limited number of passengers with reservations, resembled a crowded marketplace due to the overwhelming number of unauthorised passengers.

Mr Kumar recounted the ordeal, stating that he and his family had difficulty boarding the train and securing their reserved seats. He expressed frustration, saying, "The AC-3 coach has been taken over by general passengers. No one cares for any rule." The video showed overflowing aisles, highlighting the lack of space for ticketed passengers.

Watch the video here:



I had booked 8 seats for me & my family but only have access to 6 as general passengers have taken over the train. People with general tickets are also in AC-3 & people without tickets are also in AC-3.



While talking with some people, I got to know that there are exams going -- — Vijay Kumar (@_VIJAY_KUMAR) May 24, 2024

Mr Kumar further revealed that he had booked 8 seats for his family, but only 6 were accessible due to the presence of unauthorised passengers. He expressed his disappointment, stating that not only did general ticket holders occupy reserved coaches, but there were even passengers without tickets.

These viral videos raise serious concerns about the effectiveness of current measures to prevent ticketless travel. The large number of unauthorised passengers in reserved compartments creates an unpleasant and uncomfortable travel experience for passengers who have paid for reservations.