This Woman's Airport Hack To Avoid Rs 20,000 Baggage Fee Has Everyone Cheering

A female passenger has gone viral on TikTok after successfully forcing her suitcase into a carry-on sizer to avoid a baggage fee at a European airport. The incident occurred at the Vueling Airlines counter during her flight from Paris to London.

TikTok user Arina (@summermken\_official) shared a video on July 22 showing her determined effort to prove her luggage met size requirements. The clip, which has gathered over 10 million views, shows her pushing her suitcase into the metal checker, leaving airline staff visibly stunned when it fit.

"They asked me to place my bag in the checker to confirm it met size requirements," Arina told Newsweek. "We had four of the same carry-on luggage and they told me to check three. It seemed that they were just suspicious of the size of my bag since it didn't seem like carry-on luggage."

Vueling, a Spanish low-cost airline, is known for strict baggage policies and high fees, charging up to $96 for non-compliant luggage at the airport.

Arina's efforts paid off as the suitcase fit tightly into the checker. The surprised staff member reportedly said she must be "very strong," clearly not expecting the bag to fit.

TikTok users praised Arina for her determination and criticised the airline's aggressive baggage enforcement.

Arina said she had verified that her suitcase complied with Vueling's size rules before traveling. "I was 100 percent sure that it would fit [in the bag checker] as before I bought the luggage, it had the measurements required to do so written in its description, plus I measured it before buying and it fit the standards of the company," she told Newsweek.

She described the airline employee's reaction as unexpectedly skeptical. "She seemed quite surprised that the suitcase actually fit, and I got the impression she was disappointed there was no reason to charge us extra," Arina said. "She said, with genuine shock, that I must be very strong to have managed to put it in and pull it out-she clearly didn't expect it to fit at all."