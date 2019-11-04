Travel Blogger Caught With Fake Baby Bump To Avoid Excess Baggage Fee

Rebecca Andrews created a fake baby bump with clothes.

Trying to keep your luggage under the allowed weight limit can be quite a task, especially when you are packing for a vacation. One travel blogger tried to find a creative workaround to the problem by creating a fake pregnancy bump out of clothes and a laptop that wouldn't fit into her luggage - all to avoid paying a $60 excess baggage fee.

Travel blogger Rebecca Andrews shared a step-by-step guide on Instagram showing how she created a fake baby bump with some of her clothes before flying on Australia's Jetstar airline. In an article for travel website Escape, she also detailed how her fake baby bump managed to fool a mother at the airport and the airline staff - before the laptop strapped to her back gave her ruse away.

"I have a small frame and decided pretending to be preggo was the most believable route to a successful hack," Ms Andrews, a resident of Melbourne, told CNN.

Take a look at the Instagram video she shared on October 25:

Ms Andrews' plan worked until she was walking down the gangway and had to bend down to pick up her ticket. "As I bent over to pick up the ticket, the shape of my laptop down my back suddenly became apparent," she wrote on Escape.

An air steward noticed the laptop and Ms Andrews was forced to pay the excess baggage fee after all.

"Was I embarrassed? Not at all," she told CNN. "I felt like a bad a**"

A Jetstar spokesperson told Fox News that their team is "pretty wise to all the tricks."

"While we appreciate the creativity, our team [is] pretty wise to all the tricks, and most of our customers find it more comfortable to pay a little bit more for an extra 3 kilos carry-on," they said.

A few days ago, a picture of a woman wearing 2.5 kgs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage fee had gone viral online.

