This Viral Dance Video Has A Twist In The End That's Confusing Everyone

A viral dance video has confused many.

A dance routine with an extraordinary ending has gone viral online, leaving many confused. The dance video was shared on Twitter by user @cinnabar_dust, who wagered that viewers would watch the video "again and again" after seeing its last frame.

The video shows a group of four men performing on the song Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D. While their complicated choreography and synchronized moves impressed many, most were left scratching their heads as the video neared its end - all thanks to one particular move that the four managed to pull off together.  

Watch their video below and see for yourself:

The dance video has been viewed more than 90,000 times since it was shared on the microblogging platform one day ago. It has  also collected over 2,000 'retweets' and more than 6,000 'likes'.

Actor Shruti Seth and TV personality Gaurav Kapur were among those impressed by the moves on display.

In the comments section, many wondered if the last frame was a clever dance trick or the result of some nifty editing.

Some confessed to watching the video again and again in an attempt to figure the 'head' out, while others simply wondered how they managed to pull it off.

What do you think of this dance routine? Let us know using the comments section.

Comments
