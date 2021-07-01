Watch: A Duck Outwits A Tiger In Viral Video Shared By Anand Mahindra

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra.

There is little that nature cannot teach you. And this was proven once again by a viral video featuring a tiger and a duck that has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The video was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, and he said that it was an important tool to help understand some nuances of business. The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared the footage in which both the tiger and the duck are in a small water body. The video, shot from above, shows the big cat going around in circles in the pond, in an attempt to catch the duck. But the duck manages to evade the tiger's repeated attempts to capture it by disappearing underwater just as the tiger makes an effort to pounce on it.

Sharing the video, Mr Mahindra added a note that read, "This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in the business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That's why large companies need to carve out startup teams and startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities." The clip, originally shared by the Twitter page Overtime, has recorded over 4.1 million views so far.

This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That's why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/x7VfWO9XZ7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2021

Mr Mahindra's tweet gave rise to a spirited discussion on the subject among social media users. Replying to the post, one user spoke about the relevance of the environment one works in and how it played a pivotal role in productivity. "The duck has a distinct advantage in the water, I don't think it'll be nimble and quick on land," he pointed out.

The duck has a distinct advantage in the water, I don't think it'll be nimble and quick on land. Hence explains why the environment we work in matters and how we use it to our advantage matters even more — vignesh (@vickyshekar) July 1, 2021

On a similar note, another wrote, "Additionally, it is “operating environment” that matters."

Additionally, it is “operating environment” that matters. “Duck” out of the pond will not perform same way; “tiger” also struggles in unfavorable environment! #strength#corecompetency — Vraj (@Vrajesh3670) July 1, 2021

But doesn't the "bigger" entity always win, one user asked Mr Mahindra. "Assuming both are in an enclosed space (read market), it's almost inevitable for the big one to eat the small one," he wrote.

Well made point.



Another side of this video. Assuming both are in an enclosed space (read market), it's almost inevitable for the big one to eat the small one. Only a matter of time. — Swapnil Deshpande (@swapnildesh) June 30, 2021

Some users also pointed out that it was the perfect motivation to start the day.

Great motivation to start the day!! The other learning is to manage and survive during the difficult times, and be on the lookout for an opportunity — Shrikrishna (@SKP20008) July 1, 2021

Take a look at other reactions:

Its duck's territory and plays so easily. The tiger looked bit tired, if it's hungry the scene would be different. My opinion. — Herring (@herringcove7) July 1, 2021

You just saw part of the scene. Ultimately the duck tires out. — Eclectic Investor (@eclecticinvestr) July 1, 2021

Also tells us that under familiar conditions, you can even defend a tiger irrespective of how weak you are.

Brilliant capture https://t.co/qwpOhqLKUY — Madhu KR (@madhukr) July 1, 2021

