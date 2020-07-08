This Video Of A Monkey Wearing A Face Mask Will Leave You In Stitches

This video of a monkey wearing a face covering has left viewers amused.

A monkey was filmed wrapping a piece of cloth around his head to create a makeshift face mask in a video that has left thousands in splits. Though the video is not new - it has been circulating on the Internet for a year at least - it has resurfaced with renewed significance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, wearing a mask is mandatory in all states while stepping outside. Research shows that population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The study also shows that even homemade masks with limited effectiveness can dramatically reduce transmission rates if worn by enough people, regardless of whether they show symptoms.

The monkey in this video appears to have taken the advice to heart. On Tuesday, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared the video which shows the animal examining a piece of cloth. After looking at it carefully, he flings it onto his head and wraps it around his neck in a gesture that has left social media users amused.

"After seeing head scarfs being used as face masks," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video. Take a look:

After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask???????? pic.twitter.com/86YkiV0UHc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the video has collected nearly 17,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

"The way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Since police has started issuing challans for those who don't wear masks, he is also trying to comply with that order," another joked.

"The way it swung the scarf on its left shoulder is sooo human," a Twitter user remarked.

