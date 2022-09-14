This Video Of A Man Walking On Extremely Thin Mountain Ridge Will Leave You Terrified

Leland Nisky enjoys a massive fan following of 70,400 followers on Instagram

Have fear of heights? Then this video will send a chill down your spine. A video showing a climber named Leland Nisky, crossing an extremely thin mountain ridge has gone viral. The video has been shot at Forbidden peak, located in North Cascades National Park of Washington state.

The professional climber and guide, Mr Nisky posted a short clip on his Instagram page. “I love me some super exposed thin ridge climbing! Got out to the Boston Basin a couple of days ago, and I'm constantly amazed by all the incredible areas around the cascades. So many little mountain ranges, and new places to explore. It's all just like one giant playground,” Mr Nisky wrote in the caption.

The video was posted on September 2, showing Mr Nisky walking on a thin mountain ridge. He is not attached to a harness, every step that the man takes will surely freak you out. The top angle gives a scary sense of how high the climbers are. The video has gathered 24,300 views with 24,330 likes and several comments.

Social media too shuddered with fear seeing the terrifying video.

One of the comments on the video read, “What the heck??? Glad you got through this safely. Amazing,” another user wrote, “I'm shitting myself right now panic.” The third user commented, My adrenaline doesn't know what to do with itself now.” “Wow.. getting goosebumps 😍 thanks for recording & sharing your experiences,” commented fourth.

Mr Nisky enjoys a massive fan following of 70,400 followers on Instagram. He often posts videos and pictures of his adventures.

