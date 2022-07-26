Watch: Digital Art With Infinite Zoom Baffles Internet

The digital art continues to shed layers revealing a host of elements hidden deep inside.

The digital era has definitely transformed everything and paintings have not remained immune to this change either. A video of digital art has been shared online which appears to have an infinite zoom with intricate details of the subjects.

In the clip, shared on Twitter, a person zooms into the digital painting, and keeps enlarging the image, which surprisingly doesn't pixelate and retains the quality. The digital art was made by a Twitter user named Vaskange.

If you think that this was it, then there is more on offer. The person further magnifies the photo to such an extent that the elements inside it become prominently visible. When zoomed further, a window becomes visible from which, a train is seen passing by.

The original video of my artwork here.

Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49 — Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022

The video has left Twitter users in disbelief. Many could not figure out how a digital picture could be stretched so much without pixelating.

This user was baffled by the demonstration and appeared curious to know the trick.

How does it work and how is it possible? ???? — Gabriel Zurmely (@gabrielzurmely) July 26, 2022

Some found it to be incredible but puzzling too.

Then , why don't quality affect during zoom?

That's incredible ☺️ — رقية ???????????????? (@Rokia05575434) July 26, 2022

One wondered the number of pixels the picture contained.

How many damn pixels does that image have? — Accelerationista (@Accelerationis1) July 26, 2022

Another chimed in and offered some much-needed explanation behind the captivating art.

This isn't Pixel technology (only raster graphics(jpeg,jpeg,ing,bmp, ... etc) have pixels)



This is Vector Technology, no pixels in this tech only mathematical data of the illustration is saved. (ai,cdr,eps,svg, ... etc) — Muzzammil Shariff (@aiamuzzz) July 26, 2022

A person treated viewers to some more mesmerising infinite digital art having the same artist behind it.

The never ending drawing.

Cc: vaskange pic.twitter.com/C5aHQjxQF4 — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) July 26, 2022

What do you have to say about the artwork?