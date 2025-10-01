This San Francisco Woman Charges Rs 26 Lakh To Help Parents Name Their Babies

Taylor A Humphrey, a San Francisco-based consultant, has turned her passion for baby names into a luxury business charging up to $30,000 (Rs 26,64,889) to help parents name their babies, according to The New York Post. Starting about a decade ago by sharing her love of names online, Humphrey now boasts over 100,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram and has helped select names for more than 500 children.

With a background in branding, marketing, and doula training, Humphrey describes herself as a "name nerd" who uses detailed questionnaires to understand parents' preferences. She offers services starting at $200 for an email list of personalised name suggestions and goes up to $30,000 (Rs 26,64,889) for exclusive packages that include things like genealogical research and baby name branding, according to NYPost.

Humphrey says the job involves more than just picking names, often acting as a therapist or mediator during consultations. She has a range of clientele, from the anonymously rich to high-profile celebrities, who seek out assistance to find the perfect name for their baby, which can feel high-stakes. She has seen increased demand since a 2021 New Yorker profile, allowing her to raise prices and grow her luxury business despite some online criticism.

"I had to come to terms with the fact that people often find me through content that pokes fun at me," Humphrey told The Post. "I accept it because I believe the work I'm doing is really important."

"It's a little embarrassing when you get made fun of on the internet," she said. "But at the same time, I'm like, 'Well, it is silly.' I come up with baby names for a living."