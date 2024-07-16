This 'Premium Quality' Room In Delhi Is For Rs 10,000 A Month. See Pic

The room in question was a small, windowless.

Needless to say, housing in Delhi is extremely expensive, and finding a decent place to rent or buy can be a real headache. Delhi is one of the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals, with prices going through the roof. Now, an X user has ignited a discussion on social media after posting a picture of a "premium quality" room in Old Rajendra Nagar that his broker attempted to rent for Rs 10,000 a month. The room in question was a small, windowless room. It had a small bed and table that took up all the space. It was located in the basement and the renter had to share the common washroom with six people.

"This is a premium quality Rs 10000/month room in Old Rajendra Nagar as per the broker. Somebody please help me find a room," wrote X user Rishabh Tiwari while sharing the picture on the microblogging platform.

This is premium quality ₹10000/month room in Old Rajendra Nagar as per the broker, Somebody please help me find a room 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o71Ag9SIBO — Rishabh Tiwari ⍟ (@rishub_1) July 10, 2024

In a follow-up message, the user also explained, "I haven't booked this room as it will be suffocating. If anyone has a good room in the same 10K budget near or in Patel Nagar, feel free to help me."

Mr Tiwari shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 622,000 views. In the comments section, some users suggested other places where one can get a better deal for less or the same price, while others questioned the justification for the "premium" label, given the size of the room and apparent lack of ventilation.

"That's insane ... the owners must be witches ... there is no #window to that room," wrote one user. To this, Mr Tiwari replied, "It's a basement. If you look at the other rooms, you will get paranoid, and the best part is that he is acting like he is doing me a favour."

"That thing jutting from the false ceiling has mould on it. The side leading to that false ceiling has mould and what looks like an electrical wire or perhaps a beam. Mould shows decay and will only get worse. That entire house must already have an existing infestation/mould," commented another.

"Are you kidding? This is a premium quality, two fans and two probably dead people watching over you (unlimited security) and everythings under your arm has a wide reach." wrote a third user.

"Don't go for old Rajendra Nagar. It is so inflated there. Try for Patel Nagar, etc, or a bit away. Metro is there already, so it won't take more than 10 mins to travel," suggested a fourth. "Take the metro from Rajendra Nagar to Jhandewalan. At Jhandewalan, ask for paidal raasta to Jhandewalan temple. Go 100 meters towards the temple & you will find a dwelling on the left. Enquire there for rent. Peaceful area, 2nd station from Rajendra Nagar. Ideal for 2 or more," commented one user.