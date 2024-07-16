'Ask Infosys Team...': Chartered Accountant's Dig At Narayana Murthy Over ITR Website Glitches

The post has accumulated more than 93,000 views.

As the July 31 deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2024-25 approaches, technical glitches in the income tax portal developed by Infosys have led to frustration among chartered accountants. Recently, a CA took to social media to express his frustration after encountering delays with the Infosys-developed tax portal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user @Basappamv humorously referenced Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advice for young professionals to work 70 hours a week to build the country. He said that he and other tax professionals had started working 70 hours a week, just like Mr Murthy had advised. However, he wondered whether Mr Murthy could ask his Infosys team as well to work at least one hour a day so the income tax portal could run smoothly.

"Narayana Murthy Saar, on your advice we, tax professionals started to work more than 70 Hours per week. Ask your Infosys team to work at least one hour per week to smoothly run the Income tax portal. Thanks in Advance," the X user wrote.

Narayana Murthy Saar, on your advice we, tax professionals started to work more than 70 Hours per week.



Ask your Infosys team to work at least one hour per week to smoothly run the Income tax portal.



Thanks in Advance #incometaxefiling#incometaxreturn#ITR — Basu-CA & RV (@Basappamv) July 13, 2024

The X user shared the post just a few days back. Since then, his post has accumulated more than 93,000 views and hundreds of comments and likes. Social media users echoed Mr Basu's sentiments, citing issues with downloading the Annual Informational Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Statement (TIS), crucial for filing tax returns.

"I had lot of respect for Infosys but after seeing their income tax portal for last 4 years, lost all respects for this company. Even after 4 years can't they provide smooth user experience? Something seriously wrong somewhere which none of us are aware," wrote one user.

"That's the result of 70 hrs a week. Stress and other health issues kick in due to lack of sleep and social life. Productivity goes down the drain. Work-life balance is a thing. If you're not able meet your family commitments due to work, there's an issue," commented another.

"ts 100% true. For filing income tax returns we have to struggle lot and on weekend mostly server is down. If we want to file ITR via any other portal like cleartax or any third party portal. All are running very smooth. We paying huge to tax and IT department paid cr to Infosys," expressed a third user.

"Took 3 weeks to file my own return. With n number of failures and finally submitted it. However it is still not complete as I couldn't find options to fill some chapter VI A schedules. Thought of filing revised one later fearing the system may not work nearing due date," added another.