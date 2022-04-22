This Photo Of Filter Coffee Shocks The Internet, Here's Why

Filter Coffee served in a steel tumbler is a staple in most households.

While most Indians are very particular about their Chai, there are enough people in the country who also would prefer a nice hot cup of filter coffee to start their day. Filter Coffee served in a steel tumbler is a staple in most households. Therefore when twitter user @VforVendakka_ posted a picture titled “I painted filter coffee”, most users thought this was her morning cup of caffeine. However, on closer inspection, the internet was shocked to learn that this picture was indeed a portrait drawn by the user herself.

The Chennai-based artist painted this hyper realistic setting with a newspaper in the background and several twitter users reacted with glowing praise. She even shared a time-lapse video of her drawing the hyper-realistic drawing for any naysayer or people doubting her skill.

the timelapse! follow my insta @/eigteenpercentgray ????♥️ pic.twitter.com/Cfqgi9hX3Z — V (@VforVendakka_) April 21, 2022

One user wrote: “Amazing!! I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?!”

I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?!https://t.co/3LW0uKnqkj — Kapil Sharma (@kapildsharma) April 21, 2022

Another said, “I was wondering what she meant by painting the coffee? It looks like an ordinary coffee, nothing painted on it. Then it hit me... It's not a photograph. You're really talented. Wow”

I was wondering what she meant by painting the coffee? It looks like an ordinary coffee, nothing painted on it. Then it hit me... It's not a photograph. You're really talented. Wow❤???????????? — Sai Udit Kumar (@yet_to_be_heard) April 21, 2022

Using the name V on Twitter, the sketch has garnered over 45,000 likes and has tons of reactions. Were you also fooled by this drawing?