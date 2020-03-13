This One-Eared 'Unicorn' Puppy Is Stealing Hearts On Instagram

Rae the 'golden unicorn' lost an ear during an accident at birth.

Meet Rae, the 12-week-old golden retriever who has been compared to a unicorn. Rae has been called a "golden unicorn" by her owner and the hospital staff that looked after her as an accident at birth meant she lost her left ear. As she grew older, her right ear "migrated to the top", giving Rae a unique look that is winning hearts on social media.

According to Good Morning America, Rae – whose name is "ear" spelled backwards – required emergency care when she was born. Brianna Aardema was one of the people caring for Rae at Family Friends Veterinary Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and she formed a special bond with the puppy.

"The minute I saw her, I knew I wanted to raise her and be there for her even though I knew the road to recovery wouldn't always be easy," says Ms Aardema, who has now adopted Rae. Meanwhile, staff at the hospital began to call Rae a unicorn, giving her the adorable nickname,

Rae began to receive viral attention after a video of hers went viral on TikTok, collecting 3.3 million views.

Since her viral video, Rae has also garnered over 29,000 followers on Instagram with just 22 delightful posts.

"Easily my favourite Instagram account. A prime example of how beauty is in the soul, not just appearance," wrote one Instagram user in the comments section of one of Rae's photographs.

"This dog is my favourite thing on the internet right now," said another.

Last year, a puppy born with a tail on his head had captured the Internet's attention. Named Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn - or Narwhal, for short - the puppy was found in Missouri, USA.