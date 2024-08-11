This Man Completed A 9-Day Journey From Canada To Mexico Using Only Public Transport

Mr Hui embarked on the epic adventure on June 24

William Hui, a 40-year-old systems engineer from Vancouver, recently took his passion for public transportation to the next level by embarking on a unique journey. According to BBC, Mr Hui challenged himself to travel from his hometown of Vancouver to Tijuana, Mexico, solely on public buses and trains.

Mr Hui embarked on the epic adventure on June 24, traversing the US Pacific coast via public transportation. Over nine days, he navigated a complex web of buses and trains, bound by just two self-imposed rules: avoiding Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains and minimising walking between stops.

''At no point in this trip did I have to walk more than maybe 15 minutes from one bus stop to another. It was just remarkable to see how the different services connected, especially in rural areas,'' he told the BBC.

His passion for unconventional travel is not new. In 2013, he attempted a similar coast-to-coast journey but was forced to halt in Salem, Oregon, due to a gap in transit options. However, this year, the introduction of a new bus route connecting Eureka and Ukiah proved to be the crucial "missing link" that he needed to finally achieve his dream.

Since his initial attempt, he noticed a significant transformation in the public transportation landscape. One of the most notable advancements is the increased availability of WiFi on buses, allowing passengers to stay connected and productive during their journeys. Additionally, the shift towards cashless payments has made travelling by bus more convenient, with many operators now accepting credit or debit card payments.

When it came to international borders, Mr Hui said he crossed them by foot. At the US-Canada border, he was met with scepticism as he attempted to explain the unconventional purpose of his journey.

In all, Mr Hui spent only $200 on bus tickets but had an adventure of a lifetime after exploring the breathtaking Oregon coastline and marvelling at the towering redwoods of northern California.

As a TransLink employee in Vancouver, Mr Hui gained a new appreciation for the vital role public transit plays in connecting communities. He was pleasantly surprised by the minimal delays, even in bustling cities like Los Angeles.

He also offered advice for people who want to set out on a similar journey: research thoroughly, pack light, plan bathroom breaks wisely, and always know when the next bus is arriving.