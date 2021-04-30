This Kind Of Social Distancing Can Be Dangerous. See Anand Mahindra's Post

"Brought a smile to my face even in these trying times," wrote Anand Mahindra.

A picture shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

People across the world have come up with creative ways to adapt to the new normal of no-contact and social distancing in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, but there are certain social distancing techniques that can do more harm than good. Case in point - the kind of social distancing measure that was adopted by two bikers, as seen in a lighthearted post shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mr Mahindra, an active Twitter user, shared the pic with his 8.4 million Twitter followers this morning. It shows two motorcyclists transporting a ladder by placing it around their necks. The picture is not a new one - it has been circulating on the Internet since 2017, often with captions that poke fun at the riders or caution against such foolish stunts. 

"Brought a smile to my face even in these trying times...Some social distancing techniques may be more hazardous than protective..." wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the picture on Twitter.

The post has racked up hundreds of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Although he is a fan of jugaad, Mr Mahindra has cautioned against potentially dangerous social distancing hacks in the past as well. He did not find much to praise in a viral picture of a man sticking his head inside a cut-out window in a cabin partition and wrote: "Clearly, we're not accustomed to social distancing. But it's time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!"

