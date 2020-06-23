'This Is Your Dad Speaking': Elon Musk And Baby X In Internet-Breaking Moment

Elon Musk with Baby X in a video that is breaking the Internet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was filmed cuddling with his baby boy in a video that is breaking the Internet. The video was shared on social media by the billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, on Monday - and has since collected a whopping 2.5 million views on Twitter alone. While the short clip of Mr Musk and his baby boy is all kinds of adorable, that is not the only reason it is going viral on social media. For many, the video is interesting because it reveals the nickname that the much-publicised "X AE A-XII" has been shortened to - Baby X.

Last month, Elon Musk and his partner, Canadian singer Grimes, had dominated the headlines by naming their son X AE A-12. He was born on May 4. The couple later made a slight change in the numeral part of the name, which is now written in the Roman format.

"Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?" Elon Musk, 48, can be heard asking his baby in the viral video while he looks up at him in wide-eyed wonder.

"This is your dad speaking," he continues softly as his son grips his finger. "Hello, hello baby. Hello Baby X," he adds.

Watch the Internet-breaking moment below:

The video has collected nearly 10,000 'retweets' and more than 1 lakh 'likes' on the microblogging platform.

Many demanded that Mr Musk's "This is your dad speaking" be turned into a meme.

Others branded it the cutest video of the year.

Elon Musk and Grimes had changed their son's name to "X AE A-XII" from "X AE A-12" - reportedly to comply with California laws that only accept the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names.

Grimes had earlier said in an interview with Bloomberg that X AE A-XII had been nicknamed "Little X". The 32-year-old singer also shared the name is pronounced "Ex - Eye."