This Is How Comedian Steve Harvey Reacted To 'RIP Harvey' Hoax On Twitter

Steve Harvey rose to fame as a comedian.

American television host and Comedian Steve Harvey is one of the biggest names in TV. For the last few months, fake news about his death has been spreading on social media all over the world.

The bizarre hoax has gotten so bad that even Mr. Harvey himself has taken to social media to mock it.

The comedian directly addressed the fake news in a tweet. His message was so on-point that his followers remarked that the caption was the best response to a hoax they had ever seen.

The TV star tweeted an image of himself holding a phone while scrolling through social media posts, and he captioned it, "Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending."

Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending pic.twitter.com/n6UcHpP9JN — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 18, 2023

Social media users enjoyed his distinctive response to the false reports of his death, and many of his admirers think this is the proper way to respond to any bizarre hoax.

"Lol, but You have a very great relationship with God. Death shouldn't be scary to you because you are going to meet the one who has blessed you so many times in life," commented a user.

"Maaan, because I had a slight panic attack, don't leave us yet! We need you to make us laugh more," wrote another fan of the TV host.

"Look at the bright side... You get to see the impact your death will have on the world. For me… I would have reflected on your impact on me in my childhood, growing up watching you in the role of Mr Hightower," commented a third user.