This Hack To Stop Sandwich Fillings From Falling Out Is Blowing People's Minds

How do you eat a packed sandwich neatly? By using this easy hack.

How many times have you prepared the perfect burger or sandwich, with all your favourite fillings, only to have them fall out as soon as you take a bite? It can be messy and annoying to have the contents of a sandwich spill out - and it is a problem that people across the world relate with. In fact, the issue of structural sandwich integrity has even spawned some hilarious and pretty relatable memes on social media, like the ones below:

While some people say butter, mayonnaise and sandwich spreads help hold a burger together, these condiments too fail when the fillings increase. So when one Reddit user shared an easy breezy hack to secure the contents of a sandwich or burger, it naturally got netizens excited - after all, not everyone is a fan of deconstructed dishes.

The Reddit user took to the subreddit called 'Life Hacks' to share the secret to perfect sandwiches and burgers. "Wrap a piece of lettuce around one side of your sandwich/burger to keep the goods from falling out the other side," they wrote, sharing a pic of a sandwich with the said hack displayed.

Since being shared four days ago, the food hack has been 'upvoted' over 10,000 times. It has also collected hundreds of appreciative comments, with several people thanking the foodie for sharing the trick.

"This is exactly the kind of advice that I come to this sub for," wrote one Reddit user in the comments section.

"Innovation that excites," another quipped.

"Mind. Blown." a netizen remarked.

