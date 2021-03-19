This Girl In A 'Katora Cut' Grew Up To Become An Actor. Guess Who?

This girl grew up to become an actor and director. Guess who?

The popular trend of 'Throwback Thursday' flooded Instagram with a number of old photographs yesterday - including one from actor-director Nandita Das. Nandita Das, 51, reached into her collection of old family photographs to share a black and white picture that shows her with her cousins and her brother, Siddhartha Das.

The photograph, blurred with age, shows a much younger Nandita Das sporting a katora cut hairstyle as she smiles for the camera. The katora cut or the bowl cut is so called because it looks like a dish inverted over the head.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Ms Das revealed that she spent a month every summer holiday in Odisha's Baripada -- her father's hometown. Nandita Das is the daughter of Padma Bhushan-winning painter Jatin Das, who was born in Baripada and studied at the Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai.

"#throwback to a time that I miss so much," wrote Nandita Das. "Every summer holiday a month in Baripada, #odisha My cousins and I got a katora cut hair style by my father!"

The throwback pic has received over 2,000 'likes' on the photo and video sharing platform.

Nandita Das was born in Mumbai and grew up mostly in Delhi. She is best known for her performances in films like Deepa Mehta's Fire (1996) and Earth (1998).

Last year, amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, she made a short film titled 'Listen To Her' to highlight the issue of domestic violence.