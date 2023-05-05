This Class 5 Question Paper From 1943 Leaves Internet Scratching Their Heads

Several smart people on the Internet showed up in the comment section

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Badri Lal Swarnakar shared a Class 5 question paper on commerce and it soon went viral.

Mr Swarnakar along with a photo wrote, "Look at the standard of #Class_V papers in the half-yearly #examination in 1943-44 in #India. The #matric_system has made the system so easy!"

Take a look:

The question paper showed that the questions were way more difficult than they are today. Well, the students in Class 5 don't even have a subject in Commerce.

The maximum marks for the 1943-44 paper are 100 and the pass marks are mentioned as 33. The exam duration mentioned was 2.5 hours. One of the questions asked the examiner to determine the price of gold. Another enquires about the money spent on flour. Students were asked to write a business letter with yet another question.

Several smart people on the Internet showed up in the comment section. A user commented, "Hame to bas (a+b) 2 aata hai" (We only know (a+b) 2).

Another user wrote, "Ans of 8th question is 2838 kg."

The third user wrote, "10 q my favorite."

Meanwhile, previously, another math exam question aimed at fifth graders also went viral.

The challenging question, meant for students aged between 10 and 11, reads: ''Klein read 30 pages of a book on Monday and 1/8 of the book on Tuesday. He completed the remaining 1/4 of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are there in the book?'' The subject line read, ''A test problem on my 5th-grade brother's math exam.''

Social media users were stunned at the difficulty of the question, and many said that they would certainly fail the exam if the questions are so tough.



