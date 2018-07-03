This Brave Dog Was Bitten By A Rattlesnake While Saving His Owner

Todd was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a hike in Arizona.

Paula Godwin is one lucky woman, for not all of us have pet dogs who would take a bite from a venomous rattlesnake for us. But her 1-year-old golden retriever, Todd, did just that on Friday when they went for a hike in Arizona. According to Paula's Facebook post, she almost stepped on a rattlesnake while going down a hill on her early morning hike. "But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit," she wrote.

Unfortunately, the brave puppy got bit by the snake in the process. According to local reports, Paula immediately rushed Todd to an animal hospital in Anthem where he was treated for the venomous snakebite. He is now recovering well.

Pictures that accompany Paula's Facebook post show Todd with his face swollen up. "Please say a little prayer for my sweet hero," she wrote.

Since being shared online on June 30, the post has collected over 8,000 'likes' and 3,000 'shares'.

Netizens have not stopped praising Todd in the meantime. He has been showered with love, affection and lots of praise on social media ever since news of his bravery went viral.

"So glad Todd is healing well.... he really is a hero!!!" wrote one commenter on Facebook. "Aww hugs and prayers for Todd!!!!" said another.

I haven't been able to stop thinking about that doggo that got bit by a rattlesnake to protect its owner and how if my dog saw a rattlesnake he would just fall over dead - Lizzie D (@Lizzie9822) July 2, 2018

This is Todd. He saved his human from a rattlesnake yesterday. A true h*ckin hero. He's expected to make a full recovery and has been rewarded our fifth ever 15/10 pic.twitter.com/TsS6isI0Ew - WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) July 1, 2018

Todd isn't the first golden retriever to have saved his owner. Last year, a golden retriever dog saved his 64-year-old owner's life by lying on top of him for nearly 24 hours to keep him warm in freezing conditions as the man lay paralysed in snow after falling and breaking his neck.