This Artist's Mind-Blowing Makeup Illusions Will Make Your Jaw Drop

These makeup transformations have earned Luca Luce thousands of fans

Offbeat | | Updated: February 28, 2019 16:47 IST
Luca Luce is a makeup artist known for creating surreal looks.


You could be forgiven for thinking you were looking at a surreal painting, or maybe some brilliant digital art, when looking at this makeup artist's Instagram feed. Rest assured though, it's real life. Luca Luce is an Italian makeup artist who creates makeup looks so incredible, they will make your jaw hit the floor. His looks are a huge hit on the photo sharing platform, where he has over 2.4 lakh followers and where each of his posts collects thousands of 'likes'.

See for yourself:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 

According to My Modern Met, Luca Luce started creating his optical illusion makeup looks in 2014. He began by using his hand as a canvas, painting it to look like it had sections missing.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 

Eventually, he moved on to creating full makeup looks that distort his face, give him special features and leave viewers scratching their heads.

Take a look at some of his makeup looks below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 

Using his incredible contouring and shading skills, he transforms his face completely:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca Luce (@lucaluceartgallery_makeup) on

 

As expected, his makeup transformations have earned Mr Luce a lot of fans and a ton of impressed comments. "Is this magic?" writes one commenter on Instagram. "You are so talented! I am just amazed at your endless creativity," says another.

"I like the fact that the images manage to confuse the viewer," Mr Luce tells Good Morning America. "This makes me proud of my efforts."

What do you think of his makeup illusions? Let us know using the comments section below.


 

