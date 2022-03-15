This Aamir Khan, Not The Actor, Tweeted Thanks For Birthday Wishes Not Meant For Him

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday.

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Aamir Khan as the Bollywood star turned a year older on Monday - but some fans of the actor unwittingly directed their messages to a different Aamir Khan. A Bar and Bench journalist, who shares his name with the superstar, found his verified Twitter profile tagged in a number of posts meant for Aamir Khan, the actor, yesterday. Mr Khan cleared the air around this case of mistaken identity with a tongue-and-cheek clarification shared on the microblogging platform towards the end of the day.

"Thanks for all the wishes, on the birthday of actor Aamir Khan, who is NOT on Twitter," the journalist wrote.

Thanks for all the wishes, on the birthday of actor Aamir Khan, who is NOT on @Twitter — Aamir Khan (@thereal_aamirk) March 14, 2022

Superstar Aamir Khan needs no introduction. While his iconic roles in films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots have won him professional accolades, he likes to keep his personal life private. Aamir Khan does not attend award functions or industry parties, is rarely photographed by paparazzi and went off social media last year.

A day after his 56th birthday, Aamir Khan announced that he had decided to quit social media. "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence," the actor wrote at the time.

On Monday, Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with close friends and family. The actor's ex-wife Reena Dutta was photographed arriving at the birthday bash with their two children - Junaid and Ira.

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on August 11. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor.