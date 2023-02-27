'Think Out Of The Box': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's New Post Wins Hearts

The internet showered a lot of love on the post.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, is known for his sharp yet endearing sense of humour. On Sunday, the minister shared a picture of him along with a baby on his official Twitter handle along with a motivational note.

The 41-year-old minister shared his photograph along with a baby. He wrote, "Just telling him! Bada hokar accha insaan banna. Doctor, Engineer na bankar bhi out of the Box sochna!"

Check out the post here:

Just telling him!

बड़े होकर अच्छा इंसान बनना ।

Doctor, Engineer ना बनकर भी Out of the Box सोचना ! pic.twitter.com/Il21UBeSQq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 26, 2023

The internet showered a lot of love on the post. Since being posted, the post has amassed more than 32,000 likes and several comments. A user commented, "The future of #Nagaland is receiving initiation of #Nationalism in safer, more efficient, capable & stronger hands of @AlongImna Bhai with hope & faith of bright future."

Another user wrote,"From one cushioned person to another, babies like it when they get in cushioned hands."

"I think there is a cake on the table that the kiddo is eyeing," the third user wrote.

The witty minister is a new favourite of netizens because of his funny tweets. In another tweet, he shared a photo of himself enjoying a lavish meal in the midst of election campaigns.

