Thief Living In Grocery Store Ceiling Keeps Giving Cops The Slip

A screenshot from a video shared by Auburn police department.

Employees at a Washington grocery store have been spooked over several weeks by a mysterious person who allegedly lurks in the rafters of their workplace.

The employees have reported several instances of theft and sounds of footsteps originating from above the ceiling.

The Auburn police department recently released CCTV footage of the bogeyman on Facebook, who can be seen walking past a line of cash counters on the day of Christmas, reported Fox News.

In spite of several pieces of evidence, the police haven't been able to nab the unwanted guest.

The Auburn police department wrote the following in the video's caption:

"Auburn Police have been called to Haggen Lake Tapps on five occasions since Christmas Day. On that day, the suspect stole thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes and liquor. There have been four additional 911 calls since then: two on January 15th, one on the 16th, and another this morning."

"In each incident, employees either saw the suspect or heard the suspect in the rafters above the ceiling. In each case, officers searched above the false ceiling but came up empty."

Fox News quoted the WTHR which reported that a store employee even saw a pair of legs dangling from the roof of a supply closet.

Mike Hirman, a commander at Auburn Police Department informed the outlet that all their search efforts have till now gone in vain.

"We found where someone had been. There's ventilation that had been moved and tracks that had been moved. We spent probably about four-and-a-half hours up in the rafters trying to hunt this guy down."

Even after ramping up the chase by deploying K-9 dogs and infrared sensors, law enforcement still continues to remain empty-handed.