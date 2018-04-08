These Wedding Photo Fails Make For The Perfect Sunday Watch

The video shows some of the most hilarious fails people had during their wedding shoots.
We've all seen those pre-wedding and wedding photos on Facebook - gorgeous brides posing with their grooms in picturesque locations. The photos always look effortlessly stunning and end up receiving hundreds of 'likes'. But have you wondered what goes on behind the scenes during these photoshoots? Well, the pictures don't just come out looking gorgeous - a lot of work goes into making them beautiful. And just like life, sometimes, things don't go as planned during the shoots. This video posted on Facebook by Shanghaiist shows exactly that and it will leave you laughing out loud.
The video, a montage of clips, shows different couples posing for their perfect pictures together. Only, things don't really go in their favour. The video shows some of the most hilarious fails people had during their wedding shoots. From brides and grooms falling mid-poses to nature working against them, the video makes for an incredible Sunday watch. Take a look at the video below:
"The woman who slipped on the railing - everyone would have felt that pain," says one Facebook user on the video. "Some of these were definitely done on purpose LOL," says another.