These 'Screaming Pasta' Memes Are As Funny As They Are Bizarre

Screaming pasta memes are flooding social media.

There's truly no telling what might strike the Internet's fancy and end up going viral. After completely random things like 'JCB ki Khudayi' and Binod inspired hundreds of memes, it is now the turn of screaming pasta.

It all started on December 28 when Twitter user @bayabikomigim shared a picture of a single boiled pasta on a spoon, saying that it resembled a screaming face. "This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?" the Twitter user wrote, before sharing another pic of three similar 'screaming' pasta pieces on a spoon.

bu makarna durduk yere ciglik atmaya basladi napmam lazim pic.twitter.com/FqiiBKikl0 — feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020

The tweet garnered over 35,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform and quickly became a meme that is equal parts funny and bizarre.

Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ — Angoor Stark ???????????? (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021

Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021

Teacher: Good morning students!

Students: Goooooooood mooornnnninnnnggg Teacher! pic.twitter.com/zYYlzHqJKf — Unacademy (@unacademy) January 5, 2021

Even Zomato joined the meme fest with a tweet that every chai-lover will relate to

chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo — zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021

A number of songs came to be used in the making of these memes

Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu



Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021

Jo bhi main kahna chahu barbad kare alfaaz mere ... pic.twitter.com/lc1R9NP3BQ — ????????〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 5, 2021

Koi kahe Kitna bhi

kehta rahe hum ko deewana pic.twitter.com/bM5igBJmgb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2021

Close enough?

While the 'screaming pasta' meme may seem like a totally random one, it is not the first time that unlikely pics, comments or videos have served as inspiration for memes. In 2020, everyone from PayTM to Mumbai Police started tweeting about Binod after a YouTube comment led to one of the strangest trends of the year.

What do you think of the screaming pasta meme trend? Let us know using the comments section.