These 'Screaming Pasta' Memes Are As Funny As They Are Bizarre

There's truly no telling what might strike the Internet's fancy and end up going viral. After completely random things like 'JCB ki Khudayi' and Binod inspired hundreds of memes, it is now the turn of screaming pasta.
It all started on December 28 when Twitter user @bayabikomigim shared a picture of a single boiled pasta on a spoon, saying that it resembled a screaming face. "This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?" the Twitter user wrote, before sharing another pic of three similar 'screaming' pasta pieces on a spoon.
bu makarna durduk yere ciglik atmaya basladi napmam lazim pic.twitter.com/FqiiBKikl0— feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020
The tweet garnered over 35,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform and quickly became a meme that is equal parts funny and bizarre.
Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ— Angoor Stark ???????????? (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021
Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B— Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021
Teacher: Good morning students!— Unacademy (@unacademy) January 5, 2021
Students: Goooooooood mooornnnninnnnggg Teacher! pic.twitter.com/zYYlzHqJKf
Even Zomato joined the meme fest with a tweet that every chai-lover will relate to
chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo— zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021
A number of songs came to be used in the making of these memes
Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu— Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021
Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt
Jo bhi main kahna chahu barbad kare alfaaz mere ... pic.twitter.com/lc1R9NP3BQ— ????????〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 5, 2021
Koi kahe Kitna bhi— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2021
kehta rahe hum ko deewana pic.twitter.com/bM5igBJmgb
Close enough?
Close Enough.. pic.twitter.com/Mz6nF5iqxU— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) January 4, 2021
While the 'screaming pasta' meme may seem like a totally random one, it is not the first time that unlikely pics, comments or videos have served as inspiration for memes. In 2020, everyone from PayTM to Mumbai Police started tweeting about Binod after a YouTube comment led to one of the strangest trends of the year.
What do you think of the screaming pasta meme trend? Let us know using the comments section.