These Ghar Se Nikalte Hi Memes Will Make You Laugh Out Loud. Promise

The 'ghar se nikalte hi' meme has become a huge hit on social media.

*Indian Girl specially Delhi Girl*

Ghar se Kuch dur

Nikalte hi Chalte hi pic.twitter.com/5IkERqEcoA - bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 13, 2018

This summer heat I tell you



Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/p89D5dgZyx - Deepen (That LOL Buddhu) (@lolbuddhu) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/adEuS5hzKu - Rishabh (@jokebazz) May 13, 2018

salary Kuch Din

Milte Nikalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/RU4tG9pcd6 - Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 13, 2018

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/JHrt3NF9wZ - H. (@ThatLocalGuy) May 13, 2018

@TheIronicalBaba

ICSE students right now

Ghar se kuch dur

Nikalte hi.. chalte hi.. pic.twitter.com/g7YYcZudew - Satyam Gupta (@Satyameme) May 14, 2018

You never know what will end up becoming a meme on social media. Every once in a while, something completely random catches the fancy of Twitter users and it blows up. We've earlier seen this with the "If you don't love me" memes , and now it's the turn of a popular Bollywood song. The lyrics of "Ghar se nikalte hi" - from the 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain, popularized again by Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik recently - have become a hilarious meme on Twitter. This 'before and after' meme will have you laughing out loud. We compiled the best ones for you, so take a look:This one is painfulFor Sachin Tendulkar's love for road safetyOne with an ICSE reference since their results are out today Which one did you like best? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.