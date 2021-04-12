There's An Animal Hidden In This Pic From Uttar Pradesh. Can You See It?

How quickly can you spot the animal camouflaged in this pic?

Every once in a while, a perfectly-timed picture manages to capture the ordinary in an extraordinary way. Something similar happened in Uttar Pradesh when a drone photographed a leopard resting in "fields of gold", as one Twitter user put it.

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey shared the photograph of the perfectly-camouflaged leopard on Twitter this Friday. The overhead shot was taken during an operation to rescue the leopard. It shows the animal lying in a field - but it may be hard to spot the big cat at first glance.

"What do you see in this image? Zoom in and get surprised," wrote Mr Pandey. "Use of drones helped in successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP recently. This interesting image has been shared by Manish Singh, DFO," he added.

Use of drones helped in successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP recently. This interesting image has been shared by Manish Singh, DFO. Indeed a well coordinated work. @CentralIfs#leopard#rescuepic.twitter.com/dFNRHZP5aC — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) April 9, 2021

The picture has garnered hundreds of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform.

Effective use of technology for rescue is greatly appreciated. Kudos to the team involved in this operation.

Manish Singh, DFO Bahraich, shared further details about the rescue operation on Twitter. He revealed that 3,000 people surrounded the wheat field in which the leopard was found, and a drone was used to locate it. "More than 3,000 persons surrounded the wheat field. Used drone to locate and professionals to tranquilize. Leopard was shifted to Gorakhpur Zoo for treatment," he wrote.

A leopard safely rescued from Human Habitation in Bahraich. more than 3000 persons surrounded the wheat field. Used drone to locate and professionals to tranquilize. Leopard was shifted to Gorakhpur Zoo for treatment @rameshpandeyifs@ParveenKaswan@ndtvindia@PrakashJavdekarpic.twitter.com/ezUAi5tFzP — Manish Singh (@ManishSinghIFS) April 9, 2021

