The #TriangleDance Is Taking Over Social Media And Everyone's Trying It

To do the triangle dance, three people arrange themselves in a triangle with linked arms and jump in between each other.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 14, 2019 13:54 IST
The triangle dance challenge is sweeping over social media


Move over, flossing. The Internet has a new dance to obsess over, and it's called the triangle dance. The deceptively simple-looking dance is sweeping over social media, and everyone seems to be trying it out. To do the triangle dance, three people arrange themselves in a triangle with linked arms and jump in between each other. Sounds simple enough? While some seem to have mastered the technique, others are failing hilariously, but still having fun.

The triangle dance challenge originated on the Tik Tok app in February, and spread rapidly from there. Right now, people are sharing videos of their attempts at mastering the dance with the hashtag #TriangleDance - and they are going viral on social media.

Take a look at some of the #TriangleDance videos below:

Some praised the latest craze for combining cardio and teamwork with fun

Others tried their hands (legs?) at it, but failed

And some used the #TriangleDance hashtag to crack jokes

Have you tried the triangle dance yet? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Trending

triangle dancetwitterviral challenge

