The Sweet Story Of How Twitter Helped Reunite 2 Long-Lost Besties In Just 5 Hours

Brianna Cry and Heii Tran met on a cruise in 2006.

The power of social media was on display for all to see, once again, when netizens came together to help reunite two long lost best friends. It all began when 19-year-old Brianna Cry from Mississippi, USA, came across a picture of a friend she had met on a dinner cruise when she was a child, according to Teen Vogue. The two girls had met in 2006, during a Hawaii cruise, and become fast friends for the night.

Hoping to find her long-lost BFF after more than a decade, Brianna shared the picture on Twitter and asked for help on Saturday.

"Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited," wrote Brianna, sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website.

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 - Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

The tweet went viral, collecting hundreds of 'likes' and retweets within hours.

According to Teen Vogue, it took all of five hours for the tweet to reach Heidi "Heii" Tran, Brianna's childhood cruise friend.

"Heard you were looking for me," 18-year-old Heii replied, sharing a photo of her own from the cruise.

Heard you were looking for mepic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv - heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

The reunion of the two childhood friends had the internet gushing:

I can't believe she really found her pic.twitter.com/rRwKtf3OEu - Angel (@Angel_Dolan17) November 24, 2018

She cane it if nowhere "heard you were looking for me" that's an automatic #follow & #UnderRated tweet - DAMMMM_GINAAAAA (@DunamisEkklesia) November 24, 2018

While Brianna and Heii have no plans of meeting in real life since they both attend college in opposite sides of the country, their story has left us with a huge smile on our faces. What about you?