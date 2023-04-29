''The Strength Of...'': Mumbai Police Shares Video Of Mumbaikars Pushing Bus That Broke Down

The video was initially shared by a Twitter user Medoh

Mumbai Police is famous for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. However, this time they shared a heartwarming video that aptly captures the spirit and essence of Mumbai.

On Saturday, Mumbai Police shared a video that shows several passengers coming together to push a BEST bus after it broke down near a flyover.

The video was initially shared by a Twitter user Medoh, with a caption that said, "Good morning, So this is the precious moment when those people ignoring the busy schedule and helping eachother for a moment, Doest matter how much you late or upto but helping each other is all we do!!''

Mumbai Police retweeted the video and wrote, ''Mumbai Moments - Ctrl+S! The strength of Mumbai is in its every ''Mumbaikars'' hand. Our friend in Khaki saw it and added extra support to boost the city.''

Watch the video here:

Internet users loved the video and praised the people for displaying unity and upholding the spirit of the city. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 21,000 views, and several shares and comments.

One user wrote, ''Amazing No Hindu, No Muslim, No Gender, No Discrimination. Just amazing Human Beings.'' Another said, ''Do it unitedly, we will succeed.''

A third added, ''Trust me, this is only in Mumbai.'' A fourth said, ''Tow truck should have done this job but they must be busy elsewhere." A fifth simply wrote, ''Aamchi Mumbai.''

